Railway officials urge immediate use of 139 helpline for lost valuables in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Ground-level railway officials are emphasizing the importance of promptly dialing the railway helpline 139 upon realizing that a valuable item has been left behind in a station or train. They report that only about one-fourth of such items reported lost in the Tiruchy division have been recovered so far, with the helpline accounting for 40% of these recoveries.

According to official data, of the 242 valuables reported missing in 2022 in the Tiruchy division, authorities recovered only 63 items, including mobile phones and laptops. Similarly, in 2023, of the 193 valuables reported lost, only 53 were recovered. This year, a total of 84 items were reported lost till June, of which only 19 were recovered. Sources indicate that this situation is common across most other railway divisions.

Records also show that recovery is more challenging when valuables are lost inside trains. A retired railway police official explained, "In a rush to disembark, train passengers often forget about their mobile phones or other electronic gadgets left for charging. Once they realize, they approach multiple offices, including ticket counters, to learn the formalities to recover their valuables. By the time they finally approach the railway police or RPF, the train would have crossed four or five stations. There are also high chances that such items would be lifted by someone. Thus, if one rings up 139 immediately, they will coordinate recovery with their team. In recent years, 139 has played a key role in over 40% of recoveries. The railway is hence taking steps to popularize the helpline.”

Addressing the availability of CCTV cameras in most railway stations, a senior railway official noted, "Imagine if you lost a black-colored bag; there would be hundreds of passengers carrying similar ones. Even if we were to closely monitor CCTV footage, it would prove a tough task to spot the person who lifted the bag. But if we are alerted immediately, there are high chances of tracking down the thief."

Railway officials are urging passengers to use the 139 helpline as soon as possible to increase the likelihood of recovering their lost items.