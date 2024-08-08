Actor Vijay's party approaches Railway for conducting its inaugural conference in G corner ground in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has approached the Tiruchy railway division to conduct its maiden conference at the railway's G corner ground here.

According to sources, on August 1st, TVK's General Secretary N Anand, also known as Bussy Anand, submitted a letter to the Tiruchy railway division requesting the allotment of the railway's G corner ground for the conference.

Sources said that TVK in its letter mentioned that the meeting will be scheduled between September 20 and 23, and the party's president, Joseph Vijay, will pay the rent. Another actor turned politician, Kamal Hassan had also conducted the inaugural conference of his party in the same venue. This ground is one of the favourite locations of many political parties for the grand events.

Sources said that Vijay's team had considered several locations in the state for its maiden meeting and is awaiting a response from the railway. Multiple sources said that the request of TVK is under process and the railway is likely to respond soon.

“G corner ground would be roughly 10 acres, and TVK said that they need about 61 acres for the meeting. Apart from this, they have not specified the date for the meeting. Therefore, the railway is likely to send a letter to the party to submit another request specifying the date and whether they are willing to conduct it at the available land in G Corner Ground,” a source said.

A senior retired official said that if the TVK responds positively, the request would be then forwarded to the Railway Board.

A final decision regarding the allotment of the plot for the political meeting will be taken by the railway board. The board is unlikely to reject the request if they are ready to conduct the meeting at the available land,” a senior retired railway official said.