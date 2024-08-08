Air show: Waste dumping banned around Sulur

COIMBATORE: To ensure the smooth conduct of the Tarang Shakti 2024 international air exercise, Sulur police have instructed people living in five villages around Sulur Air Force Station not to dispose of waste, especially meat, in the open until the event is over as the trash could attract birds and may pose threat to the fighter planes.

Police said stringent action would be taken against anyone found dumping meat, egg waste, or garbage in the open.

The first phase of Tarang Shakti, India's first multinational air combat exercise, began on Tuesday. Fighter jets from five countries —g India, Germany, France, Spain, and the UK — are taking part. The exercise will conclude on August 13.

Inspector of Police, Sulur, R Madhaiyan told TNIE that instruction has been given to people in Konangipalayam, Kadambadi, Kangeyampalayam, Kalangal, and Appanaickenpatty villages not to dump waste in the open.

He said the windy nature of the areas around the air base leads to garbage being blown onto the runway, disrupting flight operations. People were told that proper disposal of garbage, especially meat waste, is necessary to prevent this.

The IAF has already installed CCTV cameras at various locations around the station to monitor waste dumping areas. Also, they conducted a meeting with the local bodies to discuss the issue a few months ago. Now posters have been put up to educate the public about the consequences of garbage dumping around the air base as it increases bird activity and can lead to the destruction of aircraft. Open garbage dumping is prohibited around aerodromes under Section 91 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937.