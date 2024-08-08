Child panel sends Hindi Pocso video to TN, HMs & students at loss for words

COIMBATORE: When the headmaster of a government high school in Coimbatore district gathered around 50 Class 10 students in the hi-tech lab on Tuesday to show them awareness videos on the Pocso Act, he expected it to be an informative session. But the session turned out to be a damp squib and the students left the room laughing as all 16 YouTube videos he played were in Hindi instead of Tamil or English.

Headmasters have now requested the school education department to resend the links by translating the audio files from Hindi to Tamil with the help of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

According to sources, the school education department forwarded a circular on July 29 from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to all district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), instructing headmasters to screen videos that spread awareness on the Pocso Act, 2012, before August 10. Links of 16 YouTube videos were also attached in the circular.

The department had just forwarded the NCPCR circular without checking the links and translating the videos, sources said. The NCPCR, too, instead of sending videos in regional languages or notifying the department to translate its audio before forwarding, simply sent out the circular.