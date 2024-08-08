Yard remodelling: Train services cancelled in TN, diverted till August 17

MADURAI: In the wake of the remodelling of Tambaram yard for engineering and signalling upgradation and improvement work under the Chennai Division, the Southern Railway has announced the partial and complete cancellation of certain train services till August 17.

While the Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express (20666) will be fully cancelled on August 6, Chennai Egmore - Thoothukudi Pearl City Express (12693) will originate from Chennai Egmore at 7.30 pm on August 15 and 17. The Chennai Egmore - Madurai Pandian Superfast Express (12637) will originate from Chennai Egmore at 9.40 pm on August 15.

The Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur Uzhavan Express (16865) will originate from Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm on August 15, and Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Superfast Express (12631) will originate from Chengalpattu at 9.10 pm. The service will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu on August 16 and 17.

Further, Chennai Egmore - Sengottai Pothigai Superfast Express (12661) will depart from Chengalpattu at 9.40 pm, and will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu on August 16 and 17. The Chennai Egmore - Kanniyakumari Express (12633) will originate from Chengalpattu at 6.20 pm and will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu on August 16 and 17.

Likewise, Sengottai - Chennai Egmore Pothigai Superfast Express (12662) will be short terminated at Chengalpattu and will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore on August 15 and 16. The Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Superfast Express (12632) will be short terminated at Chengalpattu, and will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore on August 15 and 16. The Kanniyakumari - Chennai Egmore Express (12634) will be short terminated at Chengalpattu and will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore on August 15.

Similarly, the Kanniyakumari - Hazrat Nizamuddin Thirukkural Express (12641) will be diverted to run via Villupuram, Vellore, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur, and additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 10.55 am (arrival)/11.00 am (departure) on August 14. The Howrah - Tiruchy Superfast Express (12663) will be diverted to run via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Melmaruvathur, and additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur with timings 8 pm (arrival)/8.05 pm (departure) on August 15.

Also, the Chennai Egmore - Karaikal Express (16175) will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.25 pm (late by 1 hour 25 minutes) from August 7 to 17.