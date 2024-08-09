350 papers chosen for Muthamizh Murugan International Conference in Palani

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Thursday said grand arrangements are in place for the Muthamizh Murugan International Conference in Palani on August 24 and 25. As many as 131 personalities from various countries are taking part in the conference and over `7 crore is being spent for the event. The minister said this while reviewing the works of 11 committees formed for this conference. Research papers submitted by scholars will be presented at the conference.

Talking to reporters at HR and CE headquarters, Sekarbabu said as many as 526 personalities from all over the country, including spiritual orators and those who authored works on Lord Muruga, will take part in this conference. Besides, 39 important speakers from foreign countries will also deliver speeches. Representatives from Malaysia, Japan and Switzerland have expressed willingness to take part in the conference.

Sekarbabu said a huge ‘pandhal’ to accommodate 10,000 people will be put up. Over 1,200 police personnel will be engaged for security. So far, 1,000 research papers have been received for this conference and a committee of scholars has chosen 350 papers. Best of these will be awarded prizes. “In a nutshell, this conference will be a significant one in the history of the HR and CE department. Chief Minister MK Stalin has been personally monitoring the arrangements,” Sekarbabu added.