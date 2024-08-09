The wait for two ramps of Gandhipuram Flyover continues

COIMBATORE: The clamour to construct two additional ramps for the two-deck Gandhipuram Flyover has become louder as the Ukkadam Flyover is set to be inaugurated today.

The government has yet to fulfil the long-pending demand from the public and civic activists even as the state highways department is apathetic to the demand.

The two-level flyover at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city was constructed at a cost of Rs 148 crore and the first-level flyover was opened for traffic on November 1, 2017. When the flyover was inaugurated, several people complained that its purpose was beaten as most vehicles could not use it due to its design flaw.

The public pressed for downramps to the existing flyover as a remedy. Subsequently, the Highways Department and the Coimbatore district collector mooted down ramps for optimum utilisation of the flyover and sought a nod from the government.

The government approved the proposal considering the location of the flyover at a busy commercial area and close to a bus stand.

The alignment committee recommended two 'additional arms': one towards the Town bus stand on the Bharathiyar road and another arm at the GP Signal Junction towards the 100-feet road - both from the first level of the flyover.

A DPR was prepared and presented to the Technical Audit Committee (TAC) on May 9, 2019. Based on TAC recommendations, the government accorded Administrative Sanction for Rs 23.92 crores for building two additional arms. However, a few State Highways Department officials demanded the government to revoke the sanction for two arms citing the lack of approval from the district road safety committee or the collector. They also pointed out that the upcoming metro rail project will come on the route and the road was part of a national highway.