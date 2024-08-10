Shortage of sanitation workers hits village panchayats in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Village panchayats in Tiruppur district are struggling to deal with garbage as more and more residential areas come up. The lack of adequate sanitation workers and land for garbage dumps make solid waste management a challenge for village authorities.
Tiruppur, an industrial district, is currently seeing an increase in housing projects in the suburbs. Many people from outlying districts are settling permanently in the suburbs of Tiruppur. With the increasing population, the quantum of garbage also rises. But village Panchayats are struggling with inadequate infrastructure to handle the garbage generated by the increasing number of residential areas. In addition, sewage from individual houses also needs to be handled.
S Devaki Sambathkumar, the President of Thoravalur Village Panchayat in Tiruppur Union, said, "We are currently struggling to maintain Thoravalur as a clean panchayat. As the panchayat lacks sufficient sanitation workers and scavengers to carry out sanitation work we are unable to collect garbage from the newly formed residential areas. We requested the government to appoint additional sanitation workers. Adequate garbage bins are also needed. These demands are yet to be considered by the government."
"This situation prevails in many village panchayats. The Tamil Nadu government should immediately appoint sufficient sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness in the village panchayats. Adequate garbage bins should be provided to village panchayats immediately," she added.
There is also a shortage of water tank operators and they should be appointed in sufficient numbers, Devaki added.
"There is a lack of adequate land facilities for dumping and maintaining garbage in the village panchayats. To burn them in a hygienic manner, an incinerator should be installed in all areas. By doing this Tamil Nadu will become a clean state one day. In Singapore, they use incinerators to burn garbage and thereby generate electricity," she further said.
Thangamani Rangasamy, President of Kaniyampoondi Village Panchayat, said, "The number of houses and flats in our panchayat has increased. It is difficult for us to manage the sewage discharge from the residences. At present, we are storing the sewage in a seven-cent-wide pit belonging to the panchayat. It is currently overflowing. We are stuck with no alternative."
"There is only one garbage collection vehicle and five scavengers for six wards. A sanitation worker who used to clean the sewage canals passed away a year ago. But the vacancy is still not filled. Considering these problems, we have given a letter agreeing to merge our panchayat with the municipal corporation."
M Nandakuamr, a lawyer and social activist, said, "Garbage is dumped and burnt along the national highway near Velayuthampalayam in Avinashi."
A senior official from the district administration said, "The rural development department provides manpower and infrastructure for solid waste management. Village panchayats have one sanitation worker for every 150 households. They have adequate manpower and infrastructure.
However, the number of personnel and infrastructure will be enhanced. The government has given power to village panchayats to use their funds to meet their needs. Officials will inspect certain village panchayats in a couple of days and steps will be taken based on their needs."