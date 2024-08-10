Shortage of sanitation workers hits village panchayats in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Village panchayats in Tiruppur district are struggling to deal with garbage as more and more residential areas come up. The lack of adequate sanitation workers and land for garbage dumps make solid waste management a challenge for village authorities.

Tiruppur, an industrial district, is currently seeing an increase in housing projects in the suburbs. Many people from outlying districts are settling permanently in the suburbs of Tiruppur. With the increasing population, the quantum of garbage also rises. But village Panchayats are struggling with inadequate infrastructure to handle the garbage generated by the increasing number of residential areas. In addition, sewage from individual houses also needs to be handled.

S Devaki Sambathkumar, the President of Thoravalur Village Panchayat in Tiruppur Union, said, "We are currently struggling to maintain Thoravalur as a clean panchayat. As the panchayat lacks sufficient sanitation workers and scavengers to carry out sanitation work we are unable to collect garbage from the newly formed residential areas. We requested the government to appoint additional sanitation workers. Adequate garbage bins are also needed. These demands are yet to be considered by the government."

"This situation prevails in many village panchayats. The Tamil Nadu government should immediately appoint sufficient sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness in the village panchayats. Adequate garbage bins should be provided to village panchayats immediately," she added.

There is also a shortage of water tank operators and they should be appointed in sufficient numbers, Devaki added.