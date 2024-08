CUDDALORE: Revenue officials, with the assistance of fire service personnel, recovered a stone statue of Goddess Durga from the Vellar River on Friday. According to sources, locals spotted the idol submerged in the river at Bhuvanagiri. Upon information, revenue officials from the Bhuvanagiri taluk office arrived at the spot and called on the Chidambaram fire station to recover the statue.

“It is three-foot-tall and weighs 50kg. It has been identified as a statue of Goddess Durga,” official sources stated. It is suspected the statue may be around 500 years old. “The statue will be handed over to the archaeological department,” sources added. Moreover, police are investigating whether the statue was stolen and discarded in the river or washed away by a flood.