Couple killed as car rams bike on Avinashi bypass

TIRUPPUR: A couple died as their bike collided with a car on the bypass in Avinashi in Tiruppur district on Saturday morning. The deceased M Sivakumar, 48, and Latha, 42, were residents of Pudupalayam in Avinashi.

The accident occurred while they were approaching Mangalam Junction on the Salem-Cochin National Highway. A car proceeding towards Coimbatore hit the couple’s bike from behind. They died on the spot as they were thrown away in the impact. Both received severe head injuries, police said.

“Sivakumar and Latha were working in a knitwear manufacturing company. On Friday night, after work, both headed to their new house being built at Karunampathi near Uthukuliand and stayed there. They met with the fatal accident while returning to Pudupalayam from Karunampathi on Saturday morning,” police added.

Police sent their bodies to the Avinashi Government Hospital for autopsy.

The couple has two sons. They also work in a knitwear manufacturing company in Tiruppur. “Car driver T Maran Vembar Tamil, 34, of Chengalpattu, is being questioned in connection with the accident,” a police officer said.