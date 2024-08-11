DMK took credit for Ukkadam flyover built by us, says AIADMK; stages protest

COIMBATORE: Claiming credit for the Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover that was opened on Friday, the AIADMK asserted that the plan to construct it took shape during the collectors’ meeting convened by the then-CM J Jayalalithaa in 2014-15 when the present AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was the Highways Minister. On Saturday, a large number of AIADMK cadres led by party Chief Whip and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani created a flutter as they gathered on the flyover and removed the DMK party flags that were placed during the flyover inauguration.

Police seized the crackers that were kept to be burst by the AIADMK cadres to welcome Velumani. The party cadres remarked that Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a flyover which was conceived during the previous AIADMK regime.

Speaking to the reporters Velumani said that a 25-year-old dream of Coimbatore residents has become a reality with the opening of the flyover.

Velumani also appealed to the state highways department officials to complete the pending works at the earliest. “Though the CM has inaugurated the flyover on Friday, the works are not yet over fully as the down ramp on the Sungam road is pending. The DMK government did not complete the entire work even after coming to power in the last three years.

I thank EPS for allotting a fund of Rs 481.44 crore (Rs 216 crore on April 29, 2018, and Rs 265.44 crore on February 30, 2019) for this flyover,” said Veluamni.