Fifty-bed wing for tribals in Ooty medical college hospital

NILGIRIS: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday assured to set up a separate section with 50 beds for treating tribal people alone at the Ooty government medical college and hospital which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 461.18 crore. He made the announcement to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples observed on August 9.

The health minister who inspected the hospital along with the tourism minister K Ramachandran told reporters that steps are being taken to make it the number one hospital in the hilly regions of the country.

“Out of the 50 beds, 30 will be in the general section, and 20 will be allotted for deliveries and children’s welfare. We inspected the entire works to ensure they are carried out with quality and at the earliest,” said the minister.

The minister also congratulated Gudalur-based woman, nurse Sabeena, who gave first aid to 30 people during the recent landslides in Wayanad and handed over to her a memento appreciating the work. A short film about her service was telecast to the ministers on Saturday. The minister has also appreciated eight others who extended their medical services to the landslide-hit Chooralmala area in Wayanad.

The redeveloped hospital will have 700 beds and facilities like MRI, CT scan, digital x-ray, central laboratory, 12 operation theatres, etc.