Heavy to very heavy rain likely in 5 TN districts today; sky to be cloudy in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in isolated places over ghat areas of Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Perambalur districts on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely on Sunday at isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupattur, Karur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga, a bulletin said.

On Monday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Theni districts, Nilgiris and Dindigul districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Pudukottai and Thoothukudi.

On Wednesday, thunderstorm, lightning and strong wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. A trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to Cape Comorin at 0.9 km above mean sea level, the RMC said.

Sky is likely to remain party cloudy in Chennai. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some areas in the 48 hours ending on Monday afternoon. The maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36°C and minimum 26-27°C.

On Saturday, parts of Tiruttani, Kodaikanal, Periyakulam (Theni) and Natham (Dindigul) received light rain.