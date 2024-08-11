Kovai-Abu Dhabi direct flight service begins

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore International Airport gets its direct flight service to a third international destination - Abu Dhabi. The flight service by IndiGo began on Saturday. The inaugural flight that arrived from Abu Dhabi was accorded a water cannon salute — an aviation custom — at the Coimbatore Airport on Saturday morning. The airline has scheduled to operate three weekly flights between Coimbatore and Abu Dhabi on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This is also the first international service by IndiGo from Coimbatore, said sources.

The IndiGo flight 6E 1498 departed from Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 1.03 am and arrived in Coimbatore (CJB) at 6.33 am on Saturday carrying 163 passengers. The return flight (6E 1497) departed from Coimbatore (CJB) at 7.40 am and reached Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 10.05 am, according to the sources.

With IndiGo commencing operations to Abu Dhabi, Coimbatore has two direct services to the UAE. Air Arabia already operates flights to Sharjah.

Scoot’s direct flight between Coimbatore and Singapore is the other international service from the Coimbatore Airport.

Earlier, Tiruchy, Chennai and Kochi airports were relied upon if anyone from Coimbatore wanted to go to Abu Dhabi. The direct flight will be of immense help to UAE-bound travellers.