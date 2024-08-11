Tamil Nadu stands second in renewable energy generation in south, again

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued to rank second in renewable energy generation among southern states during the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June) for the second year in a row. According to a recent report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the state produced 8,379.19 Million Units (MUs) of renewable energy, a tad less than 8,400.15 MUs it generated during the same period last year. Karnataka took the top spot by generating 9,171.16 MUs despite recording a marginal dip from 10,001.55 MUs it generated last year.

The report further highlighted that Tamil Nadu led in wind energy generation, producing 4,114.02 MUs, while Karnataka generated 3,095.93 MUs. Meanwhile, Karnataka and Kerala focused on small hydro projects (up to 25 MW) and large hydro projects, leveraging the availability of water resources.

A senior official from Tangedco told TNIE, “Increasing hydro projects has been challenging as Tamil Nadu relies on its neighbouring state for water sources. Karnataka has potential for small hydropower in canals, hill streams, and run-of-the-river projects. The state has nearly 4,500 mini-hydro plants and is leading in the small hydro segment of renewable energy sector. In contrast, Tangedco’s hydro wing operates and maintains 47 hydro power stations with a total installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW across four generation circles - Erode, Kadamparai, Kundah, and Tirunelveli.”

However, Tamil Nadu is planning to build pumped storage power houses and preparing a detailed project report. “We are looking for investors,” the official added.

Speaking on solar and rooftop power plants, another official said, “In major cities like Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai, apartment culture is growing due to space constraints, making it difficult to approach everyone for solar installation. Currently, the state’s rooftop capacity is 599.16 MW. However, Tangedco aims to speed up the PM’s rooftop solar scheme, targeting 25 lakh households within a year.”

The official said Tamil Nadu met 22% of its total energy requirements from green sources. As per the union government’s instructions, the utility aims to increase this to 50% by 2030.

The new renewable energy hybrid policy will enhance wind and solar generation, helping Tamil Nadu lead among the southern states, he added.