Virudhunagar: VP Jeyaseelan bags 'Best Collector Award 2024' for disabled-friendly service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar District Collector VP Jeyaseelan will be conferred with the state government's Best Collector Award, 2024 in honour of his service towards the welfare of the disabled people.

According to official sources, the Tamil Nadu government, on every Independence Day, presents awards for the best district collector, doctor, NGO, social worker, co-operative bank, among others who rendered the best service for the welfare of disabled.

As per the applications received for the said categories, a meeting was held by a committee led by the Secretary of Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons on July 15, to assess and select the winners.

Jeyaseelan, who was selected for his relentless service towards the community and the organising of exclusive job fairs, special grievance redressal meeting, among others, will share the award with Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, sources said.