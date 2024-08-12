Indo-Lanka passenger service: ‘Successful’ sea trial for Sivagangai

NAGAPATTINAM: Boosting prospects of the relaunch of the passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, the operator’s ferry ‘Sivagangai’ undertook a “successful” maiden sea trial in the route on Saturday.

Sivagangai, which arrived at Nagapattinam Port on Tuesday, departed from Nagapattinam at 8 am and arrived at Kankesanthurai port at 11.45 am. Making its return trip, the ferry departed from Kankesanthurai at 2.30 pm and arrived at Nagapattinam Porrt around 6.15 pm.

A representative of the ferry operator, IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, said, "Our sea trial was successful. Our ferry travelled the distance of 64 nautical miles (118 kilometres) between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in less than four hours and completed the return trip around the same time. We will conduct another trial on Sunday."

The ferry's speed, manoeuvrability, and safety features, among others, were tested during the sea trial on Saturday. They would be tested again in the second set of trials. Stating that the issues in acquiring permission from the government of the two countries have been sorted out, the operator stated that the relaunch would follow soon.

"We will announce the date for the relaunch this week," the representative said. It may be noted that the Chennai-based IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited stepped in as the new operator of the international ferry service after KPVS Private Limited, which launched operations between the countries on October 14, 2023, through the ferry, ‘HSC Cheriyapani’, suspended it soon after citing monsoon.

After six months of dormancy, IndSri took over and scheduled the service relaunch through ‘Sivagangai’ to May 13. The date was, however, rescheduled twice citing delay in delivery of the ferry and pending compliance requirements before the voyage was put off indefinitely. The operator subsequently refunded the ticket fee to customers.