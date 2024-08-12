Kalaithiruvizha competitions to begin on August 22

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed government institutions across the state to conduct the school-level competitions for this year’s Kalaithiruvizha (Art and Culture Festival) from August 22 to 30.

Unlike the previous two years, where the festival was limited to students from Classes 6 to 12, this year, students from Classes 1 to 5 can take part in the events. The competitions will be conducted separately for students in government and government-aided schools, with the theme centred around environmental protection. The students will compete under five categories—Classes 1 and 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 and 10, and 11 and 12.

Schools have also been instructed to identify local experts to judge the competitions and obtain approval from the block educational officer or district educational officer in advance. Additionally, the schools have been asked to organise competitions separately for children with special needs, including those with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, and cerebral palsy. Students who win the school-level competitions will advance to the block-level. Five winners of each item at the block-level will compete in district-level. From there, the district jury will select three students from each competition to represent their district at the state-level.