VCK to protest apex court ruling on SC sub-category

CHENNAI: The VCK on Sunday alleged that the recent verdict of the Supreme Court allowing sub-categorisation of communities within SCs by the state government does not seem to be given on the basis of goodwill. He said the 3% internal reservation given to Arunthathiyara by TN government is different from empowering states to sub-categorise SCs. Besides, the apex court also said the creamy layer principle should be extended to SCs/STs.

Talking to reporters here, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said, “BR Ambedkar wished that the SCs should emerge as a big political force. However, the BJP-led government at the centre has been taking all steps to divide the SCs. The internal reservation to Arundathiyars in Tamil Nadu is not given by dividing SCs and hence the VCK welcomed it.

But the present verdict of the SC says each state can divide SCs within their state into three or four groups and provide reservation. This would lead to a permanent division among SCs. The VCK will stage a demonstration against the SC verdict on August 13.”

A release from the VCK said the union government has been delaying caste census and been refusing to enhance the percentage of reservation for SCs/STs based on the 2011 census. The 15% reservation for government jobs has not been fulfilled in any of the departments of the Government of India. Similar is the case with the 7.5% reservation for STs in government jobs. So, the VCK’s demonstration would also demand enhancement of reservation for SCs/STs in accordance with their population.