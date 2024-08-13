Drug-Free Tamil Nadu: CM awards medals to five policemen

CHENNAI: As part of the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu initiative, Chief Minister MK Stalin awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal 2024 for outstanding work in eradicating the drug menace to five policemen in the state during an event held at Madras University on Monday.

The medallists were identified as R Shiva Prasad, SP, Theni district; P Jaganathan, Inspector, Salem; K Rajkumar, Inspector, Chennai; R Arun, SSI, Othakadai Traffic; and R Durai, Head Constable, Ramanathapuram.

During the event, Stalin along with the students and police personnel took a pledge to achieve the goal of drug-free Tamil Nadu.

As of June this year, 4,522 drug-related cases were booked, and 7,123 persons were arrested, according to a press release. Around 11,000 kg of ganja, 74,000 drug tablets, and 283 kg of other banned substances were seized during this period.

On Monday alone, around 13,775 kg of drugs were destroyed in Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu and Salem districts by the police. Minister K Ponmudi, MP Dayandhi Maran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, DGP Shankar Jiwal, Additional DGP Davidson

Devasirvatham, Police Commissioner A Arun, and Additional DGP A Amalraj were present during the event.

13,775 kg of drugs destroyed on Monday

