Seven-yr-old suffers 41 per cent burn injuries during fire-walk ritual in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy sustained burn injuries as he fell upon hot coal during a firewalk ritual at a temple in Arambakkam village of Tiruvallur district on Sunday night.

M Monish, a Class 2 student, sustained 41% burn injuries and was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

According to the Arambakkam police, the boy, along with his father Manikandan, went to take part in a firewalk ceremony at a temple on Sunday night.

As they were walking on hot coal, Monish allegedly slipped and fell. He was immediately pulled out of the fire and was rushed to Gummidipoondi Government Hospital. Monish was then shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Police and hospital authorities said that the boy is out of danger and his condition is stable. A case has been registered and an inquiry is under way.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Monish can be seen reluctant to start walking. However, others persuaded the boy and he got into the hot coal with father.

In a similar incident in August 2023, a 14-month-old girl suffered 36% burn injuries after her grandfather, who was carrying her, fell on the hot coal while performing the ritual during a temple festival in Uthukottai of Tiruvallur.