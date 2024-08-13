Water enters 300 houses in Krishnagiri, heavy rain to continue

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: Water entered at least 300 houses in Pochampalli, Mathur and Kaveripattinam as rain battered Krishnagiri since Sunday, According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the district recorded an average rainfall of 47. 99 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The heavy rain resulted in water logging. No loss of human life was reported, but 7,000 chicken in two poultry farms perished in the district.

At least 250 houses were inundated in MGR Nagar near Kaveripattinam, Naaduvanpalli near Veppanahalli, Gundalapatti Anganwadi centre and Uthangarai, officials said. Also, walls of two tiled-roof houses were partly damaged. Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu said health camps will be organised for the people at MGR Nagar.

In Dharmapuri, heavy rain led to an increase in inflow to the Cauvery River at its entry point in the state at Hogenakkal. The rains in the past three days have resulted in the revival of many water bodies. The district received an average rainfall of 37.7 mm, with Palacode block recorded the highest rainfall.

The Cauvery River inflow reached 30,000 cusecs by Monday morning. The Dharmapuri district administration has banned coracle operations in the river at Hogenakkal given the spurt in water flow.