100 Dalit families enter Bhagavadhi Amman temple in TN ending years of struggle, offer worship

PUDUKKOTTAI: Over 100 Dalit families entered the Bhagavadhi Amman temple in M Kulavaipatti village on Monday night ending years of struggle as they were previously denied entry by the Backward Class community.

The breakthrough followed a peace meeting held last October and concerted efforts by local authorities. On Monday, the Dalit community not only entered the temple but also conducted rituals, including cooking Pongal and carrying karagams.

Sakthiyarathinam, a member of the Dalit community, said, “After years of struggle, we finally exercised our right to worship. Although we were consulted during the temple’s consecration 7 years ago, our contributions were rejected due to caste prejudice.” However, Illayaraja, another villager, pointed out that caste Hindus, including the priest, were notably absent on the day of Dalits’ entry. We will appeal the HR&CE department for a priest who respects the presence of Dalits, he said.

In a related development, hundreds of Dalits on Monday participated in the mandagapadi ritual at the Kamakshi Amman temple near Aranthangi following a recent Madras High Court order.