Tamil Nadu

Kolkata doctor murder: Tamil Nadu IMA calls for candlelight vigil

Members of resident doctor association protesting at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday
Members of resident doctor association protesting at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday (Photo | P Jawahar)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu branch of Indian Medical Association has appealed to all IMA branches to conduct a candlelight vigil protest on Wednesday to condemn the recent rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

It also raised several pending demands, including implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act and declaring hospitals across the country as safe zones.

Students of the government medical college in Chennai on Monday held a candlelight vigil demonstration on their campus to condemn the murder.

PG medical students and MBBS trainee doctors in various government medical colleges conducted demonstrations expressing in solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata. The medical students wore black badges to work and also conducted peaceful rally at colleges.

