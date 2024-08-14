Madras HC allows Independence Day rallies with National Flag, imposes strict conditions

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu state government to allow vehicle rallies and processions carrying the national flag on Independence Day. The order was issued by Justice G. Jayachandran, who instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) not to prohibit such events.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by A. Krishna Prasad, the district secretary of the BJP's Yuva Morcha in Coimbatore, who challenged the denial of permission for a bike rally in Coimbatore involving 200 participants carrying the national flag. The petitioner argued that the refusal to allow the rally violated fundamental rights, as the purpose was to raise awareness among the younger generation about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

“This court directs the DGP not to prohibit any rally, whatsoever, by car, bike, bicycle or by walk (procession), in which the participants carry the national flag with dignity and respect,” he said in the order.

While allowing rallies on Independence Day, the judge imposed the condition that only the national flag shall be carried by the participants and not flags of any political parties or organisations. He made it clear that the participants should not cause insult to the flag or disturbance to the public