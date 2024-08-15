Independence Day: CM Stalin hoists tricolour, announces schemes for generic medicines, ex-servicemen

CHENNAI: Hoisting the National Flag on the 78th Independence Day on the ramparts of Fort St George here, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the State government would launch Mudhalvar Marunthagam (CM’s Pharmacy) to sell generic and other medicines at cheaper rates.
He also announced Mudhalvarin Kakkum Karangal (CM’s Protective Hands) to help the ex-servicemen, who have spent their youth in military service for the motherland, improve their livelihood and lead a secured life.
In the backdrop of the recent landslide in Wayanad in Kerala, the Chief Minister also announced that the State Disaster Management Department will carry out a comprehensive study in the hilly regions of the State on the natural calamities that may occur during heavy rainfall.
He further said that that the monthly pension for freedom fighters would be hiked from Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000. The family pension of Rs 11,000 will be increased to Rs 11,500 to the families of freedom struggle martyrs. The special pension for the descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Maruthu brothers, Ramanathapuram king Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, VO Chidambaranar would be hiked from Rs.10,000 to Rs.10,500.
The CM said in recent times, climate change has emerged as a major issue with natural disasters causing great damage. “Even recently, heavy rains in Kerala caused massive landslides in Wayanad. We have provided all assistance to Kerala.
Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had many hilly regions, Stalin said, “A comprehensive scientific study will be carried out in these areas through the State Disaster Management Department by a multidisciplinary team comprising the Forest Department, Department of Geosciences, Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Environment”.
The committee will examine and make recommendations on measures to be taken by the government to avoid, mitigate and reduce risks on a long-term basis. Tamil Nadu government will take appropriate action on those recommendations, he added.
On the occasion, Chief Minister presented the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to veteran politician and former TNCC president Kumari Ananthan (91). The award carries Rs.10 lakh, a citation and a gold medal. The CM also presented APJ Abdul Kalam award to Dr P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission. A Sabeena, a nurse from the Nilgiris district received the Kalpana Chawla award for rescuing seriously injured people in Wayanad region which was affected by landslides recently.