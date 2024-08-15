Independence Day: CM Stalin hoists tricolour, announces schemes for generic medicines, ex-servicemen

CHENNAI: Hoisting the National Flag on the 78th Independence Day on the ramparts of Fort St George here, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the State government would launch Mudhalvar Marunthagam (CM’s Pharmacy) to sell generic and other medicines at cheaper rates.

He also announced Mudhalvarin Kakkum Karangal (CM’s Protective Hands) to help the ex-servicemen, who have spent their youth in military service for the motherland, improve their livelihood and lead a secured life.

In the backdrop of the recent landslide in Wayanad in Kerala, the Chief Minister also announced that the State Disaster Management Department will carry out a comprehensive study in the hilly regions of the State on the natural calamities that may occur during heavy rainfall.

He further said that that the monthly pension for freedom fighters would be hiked from Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000. The family pension of Rs 11,000 will be increased to Rs 11,500 to the families of freedom struggle martyrs. The special pension for the descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Maruthu brothers, Ramanathapuram king Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, VO Chidambaranar would be hiked from Rs.10,000 to Rs.10,500.