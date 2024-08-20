Actor Vijay likely to unveil Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam flag on August 22

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay is likely to unveil his party flag at a function at Panaiyur on Thursday, sources said.

Some district functionaries of the party, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were briefed by sources close to the leadership about the function.

A district functionary from the delta region said they were informed that a formal invitation for the flag unveiling event would be made to the functionaries on Tuesday.

Around 300 functionaries of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are expected to attend the event, he added. Party functionaries from Kancheepuram also confirmed the information and said preparations are under way for the event.