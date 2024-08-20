Madras HC says collector unfit for post over conditions to remove encroachment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has slammed the Thanjavur collector for imposing conditions for taking necessary action to remove encroachments from temple tank in Kumbakonam and for the disturbing language he has used in a communication with a law officer. A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and Abdul Quddhose has remarked that he is ‘unfit’ to hold the post.

The remarks were made recently while issuing orders on a contempt of court petition filed by advocate “Elephant” G Rajendran regarding action for removing the concrete structures raised by traders by encroaching upon the bank of the temple tank belonging to Sarangapani temple in Kumbakonam.

“Further, it is to be pointed out that the language used by the district collector in the letter addressed to the special government pleader is quite disturbing. The district collector made eviction of encroachments conditional on allotment of alternative space which shows that he is unfit to be a district collector,” the bench said in the order.

The bench directed him to depute a district surveyor to survey the land around the tank and submit the findings to the joint commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Mayiladuthurai.