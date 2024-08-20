Main suspect, three others in Krishnagiri Pocso case land in police net in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Four more persons, including the main suspect, have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a class 8 girl during an unauthorised NCC camp at a private school near Bargur.

Those arrested include A Sivaraman (28) of Kaveripattinam, the main suspect, and his friends – R Srinivasan (27) of Dharmapuri and A Murali (30) of Kaveripattinam – and A Gomathi (52), a private school teacher, of Kandikuppam near Bargur.

Four special teams were formed to nab Sivaraman, who was on the run. He was arrested near Krishnagiri in the wee hours of Monday. When he tried to escape from the police, he allegedly landed in a pit and broke his right leg. He was admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Sources said Murali and Srinivasan had helped Sivaraman evade arrest. They were arrested on Monday afternoon and Gomathi was arrested on Sunday night.

It was from August 5 to 9 that a six-member team headed by Sivaraman, a former Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary, conducted the NCC camp without prior permission from NCC and the school education department.