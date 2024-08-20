Tamil Nadu medical rank list out; cut-offs may go up

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for MBBS, BDS, and paramedical admissions 2024-25 on Monday. Counselling for the courses will begin on August 21. With more students securing high scores this year, experts said the cut-off is likely to go up for all categories.

The general category merit list shows 90 students have scored above 700 this year, while the number stood at 39 last year. Similarly, last year, only 379 students scored 650 and above, but the figure has increased to 1,356 this year. This jump in numbers can also be seen in the merit list for the 7.5% quota (for government school students). The top score under 7.5% quota, which was 569 last year, has shot up to 669 this year.

According to officials from the selection committee, of the 28,819 applicants for government quota seats, 7,791 were freshers and 21,028 were NEET repeaters. Notably, all top 10 candidates on the merit list for the 7.5% quota are NEET repeaters, and four of them attended the Centre of Academic Excellence, Saidapet, a state-run NEET coaching centre.

Last year, the NEET cut-off mark for MBBS seats in government medical colleges for the open category (OC) was 602 and the general rank was 1,442; for the BC category, the cut-off was 551 and general rank was 3,539, and for the SC category, it was 448 and 9,431.