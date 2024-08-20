Tamil Nadu PE teachers seek separate fund for sports, say forced to spend from pocket on events

COIMBATORE: Sports activities in schools can get better only with adequate funds. Physical Education (PE) teachers who are tasked with sports and games in the state are upset as they have to spend money out of their own pocket to support students in this regard. This could have been avoided had there been separate funds for sports in schools as in the past, say PE teachers.

A PE teacher from a government high school in Coimbatore told TNIE that the school education department is conducting zonal-level sports competitions for the government and aided school students in 383 places across the state under the 14, 17 and 19 age categories.

“The school education department allocates general grants to schools every year but separate funds are not given to sports activities. The headmasters decide to allot funds to sports activities. In reality, headmasters use the whole fund for maintenance and repair work.

Often the funds are inadequate to carry out the necessary works,” he said.

He narrated his predicament of spending his own money on sports-related expenses. “Currently, I have to take 50 students for zonal-level competitions in volleyball, kabaddi, etc.

As the headmaster did not allocate funds from the general grants, I spent Rs 60 per student from my pocket per day for food and snacks. They will be playing in different competitions for six days. I have arranged Rs 25,000 considering student welfare though I am low on funds,” he said.