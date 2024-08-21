Scores of Tamil Nadu sanitary staff in poverty; promised pension a mirage

Database on workers can improve uptake of pension, say officials

By the Chennai city corporation’s estimates, as of June this year, there are around 18,800 sanitary workers of which only 4,727 are permanent. Apart from those drawing salaries under the National Urban Livelihood Mission Scheme and the Corporation’s Non-Muster Rolls (NMR), there are an estimated 9,600 contract workers in Chennai city alone.

Most of these workers are in dire straits. For instance, Ayesha Biwi, a sanitary worker with the Chennai City Corporation, was asked not to come to work when she turned 60. She had swept the streets and collected waste for the city corporation for 18 years and is now the sole caretaker of two of her grandchildren, both under the age of 20, as her daughter had passed away.

“One day, I was suddenly told not to come to work. And, at the age of 60, I had to find work as a domestic help to meet our expenses. I work in three houses every day to make Rs 7,000 a month. An additional Rs 1,000 (from the OAP) would have been of great help. But I wasn’t aware of the scheme,” she said.

P Srinivasalu, general secretary of Red Flag Union for Greater Chennai Corporation Sanitary Workers told TNIE that he was not aware of such a scheme. “Now that the waste collection in most zones has been privatised, we have been attempting to understand what benefits are available to sanitary workers. We did not know the existence of the (cleanliness workers) welfare board, let alone the schemes under it,” he said.

Samuel Velanganni, organiser of Safai Karamchari Andolan said though there are several schemes targeted at conservancy of sanitary workers, not many benefit from them. “The onus should be on the corporation to advertise the schemes with wall posters or pamphlets. We are first-hand witness to how much a monthly pension will help sanitary workers,” Velanganni said.

Department officials, however, said that the situation will change once the database with details of temporary and freelance sanitary workers in the state is ready. They said for the last two years, they have been carrying out awareness campaigns about welfare schemes.