Three police stations, two districts: Tamil Nadu youth’s run for stolen bag

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old MSc graduate of Salem district was made to run to three police stations in two districts over 48 hours to register a complaint regarding a stolen bag which contained his education certificates and a laptop. Kattoor police in Coimbatore finally registered the plaint late on Tuesday after intervention of Coimbatore Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan.

R Kabilan of Ariyapalayam told TNIE that he came to Coimbatore to take part in a project interview on Nano Sciences held at Bharathiyar University on Monday.

After the interview, he boarded a bus from Gandhipuram for Salem to return to his native village on Monday around 3.30 pm. He kept the bag on the luggage shelf above his bus seat.

When the bus was near Sangagiri in Salem district, he found the bag missing. After getting down at Salem bus stand on Monday evening, he went to lodge a missing complaint at the Pallapatti police station near the bus stand. The police refused to accept the complaint as the place of crime was not under their jurisdiction. On Tuesday, Kabilan returned to Coimbatore and visited the Kattoor station around 10am.

Kabilan said that the police personnel at the Kattoor station too refused to file a complaint and asked him to approach the Sangagiri police station. Not knowing what to do next, the student waited at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore till Tuesday evening until the matter was brought to the knowledge of the commissioner by TNIE.