Actor Vijay to unveil his party flag, anthem today

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay announced on Wednesday that he will unveil his party’s flag and anthem at a ceremony at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, near Chennai, on Thursday morning.

The announcement was made through a statement released on his social media handle.

The actor said, “It is a blessing when each day becomes a new direction and a new force in the course of history. August 22, 2024, is one such day, gifted to us by the Almighty and the universe, a day when we will unveil the flag of our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.”

The statement added the party will work for the welfare of the state and its flag will go on to become the state’s identity.

According to TVK functionaries, around 250 district-level functionaries from 100 district units of Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) have been invited to attend the flag’s unveiling. Additionally, renowned personalities from various regions across the southern states have also been invited to the event.

The functionaries further said approximately 5 lakh flags have been brought to the party’s headquarters, and these will be distributed to district units on Thursday.