Release Rs 3K cr food subsidy due, minister R Sakkarapani urges centre

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Sakkarapani has submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi seeking the release of a pending subsidy of Rs 3,190.64 crore for the state.

In his letter handed over to the union minister on Wednesday, he also highlighted a reduction in the state’s wheat allocation and requested an increase in supply.

While thanking him for the release of Rs 936.24 crore as subsidy for Custom Milled Rice for the period from July to September 2024, Sakkarapani pointed out that out of Rs 16,984.98 crore claimed, only Rs 13,794.34 crore has been released so far.

The minister further explained that the state requires 75,000 MT of rice per month, in addition to the regular allotment under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for the Public Distribution System (PDS), Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and Breakfast Scheme.

“Currently, rice is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, but the price was increased to Rs 28 per kg through an order dated July 9 this year. We request that the rice be issued at Rs 20 per kg as before,” he said.

The minister also said that the state needs 2,756 MT of ragi in addition to the regular NFSA allotment.