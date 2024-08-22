Tamil Nadu got Rs 9 lakh cr investments, 31L jobs in three years: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth over Rs 9 lakh crore in the last three years and generated 31 lakh new jobs, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held in Chennai, Stalin inaugurated 19 new projects worth Rs 17,616 crore and laid the foundation for 28 projects valued at Rs 51,157 crore with an employment potential of 1.06 lakh jobs.

“The fact that more than 130 Fortune 500 companies have chosen Tamil Nadu for investment stands testimony to the state’s ability to attract investments,” the CM said. He exhorted the industrialists who participated in the event to become ambassadors of the state to attract more investors to Tamil Nadu.

“This is a very important day in the industrial and development history of Tamil Nadu. It is a day that showcases our economic prowess to the world, and a day to realise that Tamil Nadu has a bright future,” Stalin said. Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said that Tamil Nadu is the number one destination for investors who come to India.

“Global investors who come to India look for a safe working place for women, infrastructure, and a proper governance model and government in place. Tamil Nadu offers them all,” Rajaa said.

The biggest investment that was realised after the signing of the memoranda of understanding (MoU) at the recent Global Investors Meet is the Rs 36,238-crore green hydrogen project of Singapore-based Sembcorp planned in Thoothukudi for which the foundation stone was laid by the CM on Wednesday. The project will result in the production of India’s first green hydrogen molecule at the plant to be set up on 160 acres of land belonging to VOC Port in Thoothukudi.