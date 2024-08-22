Temporary bridge in Kanyakumari washed away in heavy rain

KANNIYAKUMARI: A temporary bridge connecting Modiaramalai and Kuttiyar washed away in the rain in the Pechiparai Hills on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Kanniyakumari district, with all stations recording rainfall in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning. Due to the heavy rainfall at Pechiparai, the inflow to the Kodayar also increased, leading to the temporary bridge connecting Modiaramalai and Kuttiyar washing away, affecting transportation in tribal villages.

A tribal leader Reghu Kani said, "Residents of eight tribal villages could not go to Pechiparai as the bridge washed away. Due to the heavy rain, boats could not be used to travel via Pechiparai Dam."

A TNSTC officer said, "The bus travelling from Pechiparai to Kuttiyar could not return as the bridge washed away."

Balamore recorded the highest rainfall at 70.4 mm, and Pechiparai recorded 44.2 mm of rainfall. Aanaikedanku, Surulacode, Mambalathuraiyaru, Thirparappu and Chittar-I received 26.6 mm, 25.2 mm, 24 mm, 21.3 mm and 20 mm respectively. Nagercoil recorded 8.2 mm of rainfall.

Due to rains in hills, water inflow to Pechiparai dam increased to 1,346 cusecs and Perunchani dam to 605 cusecs. The water level of Pechiparai stood at 44.42 feet, and Perunchani stood at 69.05 feet.

Water resources department officials said that 1,500 cusecs of surplus water from Pechiparai Dam was released. Due to increased water inflow to the Kodayar, inflow to Thirparappu Falls increased.