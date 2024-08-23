200 mobile veterinary units with pics of both CM Stalin, PM Modi flagged off

CHENNAI: After lying idle for several months due to an alleged disagreement between the state and union governments over various issues, 200 mobile veterinary units were finally put into service across the state on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated these units, which feature images of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Stalin. A section of animal welfare activists had alleged that the delay was due to the state’s refusal to have an image of Modi on the vehicles. However, government officials have denied these allegations.

These mobile clinics are equipped with facilities for disease diagnosis, treatment, deworming, immunisation, minor surgery, and other essential animal care services. They will serve farmers in remote villages at their doorstep, covering areas that were not previously served by the state’s veterinary services.

“The MUVs will operate as veterinary clinics from 8 am to 2 pm. They will function as ambulances, providing emergency care for animals in distress from 2 pm to 5 pm. They will be operated under a PPP model,” a senior official from the Animal Husbandry department said.

The state currently has 3,000 veterinary clinics and hospitals, but these mobile units will fill the gaps in rural areas. “Each unit will have a veterinarian and two supporting staff.”