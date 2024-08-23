200 mobile veterinary units with pics of both CM Stalin, PM Modi flagged off

CHENNAI: After lying idle for several months due to an alleged disagreement between the state and union governments over various issues, 200 mobile veterinary units were finally put into service across the state on Thursday.
Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated these units, which feature images of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Stalin. A section of animal welfare activists had alleged that the delay was due to the state’s refusal to have an image of Modi on the vehicles. However, government officials have denied these allegations.
These mobile clinics are equipped with facilities for disease diagnosis, treatment, deworming, immunisation, minor surgery, and other essential animal care services. They will serve farmers in remote villages at their doorstep, covering areas that were not previously served by the state’s veterinary services.
“The MUVs will operate as veterinary clinics from 8 am to 2 pm. They will function as ambulances, providing emergency care for animals in distress from 2 pm to 5 pm. They will be operated under a PPP model,” a senior official from the Animal Husbandry department said.
The state currently has 3,000 veterinary clinics and hospitals, but these mobile units will fill the gaps in rural areas. “Each unit will have a veterinarian and two supporting staff.”
According to official data, the state’s livestock population is 245 lakh. “One mobile clinic is earmarked for every one lakh animals. The remaining 45 units will be launched within a month. The district joint directors have been asked to identify locations to deploy these units for effective utilisation. Each block in the state will receive one unit,” the official added.
A total of Rs 39 crore has been spent on purchasing the mobile units under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, an initiative of the union government.
It may be noted that in December last year, activists filed a writ petition in the high court, urging that the idle MVUs be put to use. The state informed the court that services will begin in two months.
The Animal Husbandry department initially launched the Animal Mobile Medical Ambulance scheme in five districts during 2015-16. Currently, 56 mobile veterinary dispensaries are in operation.