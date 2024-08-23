Executive lounge in Tiruchy railway junction witnesses daily footfall of 300

TIRUCHY: Nearly three months have passed since the air-conditioned executive lounge in Tiruchy railway junction commenced operations but the facility continues to be a hit among passengers, witnessing an average daily footfall of 300, say sources.

Passengers now seek the facility offering massaging chairs, sleeping pods, cloakrooms and washrooms to be established in more stations. On the lounge, B Arunachalam, a passenger, said, "The charge is only Rs 30 an hour. Though one is charged separately for the massaging chairs and sleeping pods, it is not high.

I arrived here during the early morning hours and stored away the luggage in the digital luggage safe in the station. I then accessed the lounge to bathe. In total, I spent about Rs 70. If I use a hotel room to freshen up, I may have had to spend about Rs 300 to Rs 500.

Thus, the executive lounge and digital luggage lockers are of great help to passengers.” Malathy Verma, an elderly passenger, said, "I prefer to consider this [lounge] the changing face of the Indian Railway. I appreciate the railway for improving cleanliness standards and coming up with facilities like the executive lounge.

I accessed the lounge for the massaging chair. Such facilities are of great help for senior citizens and those reaching the station after a long journey." Meanwhile, senior officials said that plans are underway to set up similar lounges in Srirangam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruvarur and Virudhachalam stations under Tiruchy division.

Commending the facility, PK Rajesh, another passenger, said, "We hope the railway would assess the demand and consider providing more such facilities in high footfall stations like Tiruchy."