Fake NCC camps: Teams hold inquiry at schools in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: The special investigation team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari that was formed by the state government to probe into complaints of sexual assault of students at a fake NCC camp, and the multi disciplinary team (MDT) headed by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Secretary Jayashree on Thursday visited several schools and colleges to inquire about the alleged assault. Officials met the schoolchildren and their parents at Bargur Block Development Office.

The SIT was formed to probe into complaints of sexual assault, and the MDT has been constituted to suggest ways to prevent repeat of such incidents. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Jayashree Muralidharan said parents or children can approach her to lodge complaints about sexual assault incidents that may have occurred at fake NCC camps.

“Details of the complainant will be protected and people need not fear. People can meet me after 6. 30 pm at the circuit house situated behind the collectorate till Saturday. Also, people can complain on 1098 or 100,” she added.

Jayashree further said Pocso Act will be invoked against people who reveal details of victims such as their name or school name, village name, etc. “Counselling will be given to parents, students, teachers and victims with the support of psychiatrists. MDT team will give recommendations to the state government to prevent such incidents in future. Awareness will be given about the Act and child protection agencies. Media persons would also be sensitised to the issues,” she said.