Musical fountain at Coimbatore Race Course roundabout sparingly used

COIMBATORE: The largest fountain in Tamil Nadu established at the Race Course roundabout in Coimbatore under the Smart Cities Mission is lying unutilised. The civic body had spent lakhs of money to set up the public attraction but turned it on only during VIP visits.

The fountain with a 44-foot diameter plays music according to the water flow, a first-of-its-kind in the state. The facility was built as a dancing fountain and later converted into a musical one with full lighting.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has carried out numerous beautification works in the Race Course area for Rs 40 crore under the Coimbatore Smart City projects. As part of it, the civic body constructed this water fountain, media tree and various other amenities in the area as it is a hangout zone for fitness enthusiasts and the public from across the city.

The fountain was set up after a children's park in the place was razed and a roundabout was constructed. However, it remains switched off most days and is of no use to the public or even children.

It is widely said the demolition of the park and converting it into a fountain was a foolish move. When inquired about it, an official from the engineering section of the CCMC told TNIE, "Those allegations are false. We didn't turn on the fountain due to water shortage in the summer.

We turn it on in the evenings on Saturdays and Sundays. As the fountain requires clear and treated water for functioning, we operate them only on weekends. Using salt water with high TDS results in limescale deposits. So it needs dedicated maintenance work."