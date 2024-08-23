Railway staff injured after fire extinguisher explodes at Nagercoil depot

CHENNAI: A railway employee on duty was seriously injured at the Nagercoil depot after a condemned fire extinguisher canister exploded on Monday, Southern Railway sources said.

A set of condemned fire extinguisher canisters were stacked for disposal in the open near the railway pit lines. Exposure to sunlight caused one of the canisters to explode, and in the impact, it hit the staff on his face. Sources attributed the blast to the failure to release the residual pressure or chemicals in the canisters and store them in a secluded space, as per procedure.

Though an isolated incident, this has raised concerns in the Southern Railway and forced its safety wing to reiterate the standard operating procedures to be followed. This is also to avoid a repeat of the April incident in Bihar, where an extinguisher canister explosion caused the death of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff.

Primarily, a designated well-ventilated spot should be identified for storing them away from areas frequented by people. The canisters should be stored in a cool and dry place away from extreme temperatures.