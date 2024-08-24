Checks at scan centres in Tamil Nadu enhanced to curb prenatal sex detection

COIMBATORE: The Health Department officials in Coimbatore district have intensified the checking at scan centres to crack down against illegal prenatal sex detection practices.

The checking has been enhanced to prevent illegal sex determination leading to female foeticide, said NN Rajasekaran, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore.

The health department teams are actively monitoring both government and privately run scan centres in the Coimbatore district to prevent prenatal sex detection.

There is routine monitoring of the 528 scan centres in Coimbatore district. They include 52 at government hospitals and 476 private ones. Fifty-four scan centres are at IVF and ART centres in the district.

"The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act of 1994 prohibits sex determination before or after conception. Its main goal is to prevent the misuse of prenatal diagnostic techniques for sex-selective abortion and to stop female foeticide.

As per the act, knowing and announcing the gender of a child is a punishable offence. Accordingly, the Joint Directors Health Department in each district is monitoring the scan centres. In Coimbatore we conduct surprise checks at all the scan centres periodically to prevent them from engaging in violations," said NN Rajasekaran, Joint Director of Health Services, Coimbatore.