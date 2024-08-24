Train accident drill a ‘knockout’ show in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Force, conducted a mock drill of a train accident and rescue operation at the railway goods yard here on Friday.

The mock drill started at 8.30 am and concluded by 10.30 am, drawing attention of many commuters.

Although the railway team took note of the public attention, they remained focussed on the drill.

“We had to ignore the crowd gathering in nearby spots and focus on conducting the drill to prepare the team to handle rescue operations under pressure. NDRF, Fire Force, and our team performed the operation well. These drills are essential to assess our preparedness for emergencies. It would also help us identify lack of coordination or other faults, if any, in our team while handling such emergencies,” a senior railway official said.