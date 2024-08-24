Two students clash at Namakkal school, one dies

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old boy died in a fight between class XI students inside the classroom at a government school in Namakkal on Friday. The deceased was identified as Akash, son of Ramesh, from near Erumapatti in Namakkal district.

Police said the clash broke out around 4 pm between Akash and a classmate. They started attacking each other after a wordy quarrel. Akash was allegedly punched by the other student in the face and head, which made him faint and collapse.

On seeing this, students alerted teachers who immediately rushed Akash to a Primary Health Centre nearby. Doctors who examined him sent him to Erumapatti Government Hospital, but he was declared dead. The body was sent to Namakkal Government Hospital for autopsy. Erumapatti police began an inquiry with the student who allegedly assaulted Akash.

Investigation with school authorities and fellow students is underway.

Akash's mother, R Vasugi, said they received a phone call from school management informing that their son suffered a seizure and was admitted to Erumapatti GH. "He never had a seizure; there were injuries on his lips and eyes. It should be investigated properly and we need justice," she said.