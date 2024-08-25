Nagercoil court awards life sentence to man for murdering brother's wife

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Nagercoil Fast Track Mahila Court on Friday awarded life sentence to a 42-year-old man for murdering his brother's wife, robbing her jewellery and dumping the body near a crematorium in Thazhakudy. According to prosecution sources, Sasi alias Sasikumar of Kanjirankattuvilai near Mullankinavilai, a driver, committed the crime in December 2011. The deceased was identified as Kavitha (25) of Pooteti, wife of Sasikumar's brother Jose, sources said.

On December 1, 2011, Jose, who had been working abroad, sent Rs 32,480 to Kavitha's brother John Christober to recover her jewellery, which was pledged at a private bank in Mullankinavilai. Using the money, John recovered the jewellery and returned the same, along with the balance amount, to Kavitha. The next day, Kavitha took the jewellery, and went to Karungal for buying some fruits ahead of visiting her mother's house. Seeing this, Sasikumar picked her up in his car, offering to drop her at her mother's place, sources said.

However, on the way, Sasikumar allegedly took a different route, and attempted to sexually assault Kavitha. As she resisted, the accused strangled her to death, and dumped the body at a crematorium in Thazhakudy, Aralvaimozhi. Following this, he took hold of her jewellery, worth Rs 1.22 lakh, and cash. In this connection, the Aralvaimozhi police identified the body, registered a murder case, and arrested Sasikumar, sources added.

Hearing the case, Judge R Sundaraiah awarded life sentence to the accused individual and slapped a fine of Rs 3,000. Special public prosecutor AN Livingston appeared for the prosecution during the trial.