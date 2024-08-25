Spurious liqour made with Pondy arrack sold in Tasmac bar, Two held

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Bureau CID of Tamil Nadu police on Friday busted a racket involved making spurious liquor made with arrack sourced from Puducherry and mixing it with colouring agents, and selling it through a Tasmac bar in Thanjavur.

Police said Syed Ibrahim (46) was arrested from his house in Kumbakonam when he was loading 500 bottles of spurious liquor in his car.

On investigation, the team led by inspector J Raman found that the accused had purchased arrack from Pondicherry in bulk, mixed it with a colouring agent, bottled it in empty IMFL bottles and gave it to Tasmac shops with fake labels and holograms.

Based on his interrogation, police also arrested Anbuselvan (39) for assisting Syed. Police found that the liquor was being distributed to Kolanjirajan who was running a bar attached to a Tasmac shop in Thanjavur.

The police seized 125 litres of arrack, 90 litres of black pearl brandy, 300 bottle caps, one corking machine, 500 empty bottles, 500 holograms, 80 black pearl labels, two packets of colour powder and a car.

TN police has requested the public to provide any information regarding illicit liquor to the toll free number 10581 or CUG No. 9498410581. Strict confidentiality will be maintained, they assured.

Refilling old bottles

