Youth arrested for hacking elder brother to death in Tamil Nadu

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly hacking his elder brother to death near Puthukadai here on Saturday. The accused person was identified as Anand, son of Jayakumar, a resident Panankalmukku near Thengapattinam.

According to sources, an argument broke out between Anand and his brother Suriya (23) at their house on Saturday, which later escalated into a scuffle. Amid this, Suriya grabbed a sickle to attack Anand, who allegedly hacked the former using another sickle, and fled the place. Suriya died on the spot.

Upon information, Puthukadai police reached the house and sent the body to Kuzhithurai general hospital for postmortem. Anand was arrested later, and further probe is under way. Police sources said that Suriya used to borrow money from others frequently, and harassed the family members seeking money to repay the loans.

It is learnt that the quarrel between the brothers erupted after Suriya forcefully sought money from his younger brother, sources added.