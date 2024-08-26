Off the cuff: Pregnant task

Pregnant task

The health department is looking for ‘daring’ pregnant women. In a bid to prevent illegal prenatal sex detection practices in the western region of the state, the department devised a trap plan which involves sending a pregnant woman to the suspect scan centres, asking for help to determine the sex of her baby. They aim to catch the centres involved in the act when they agree to the deal and initiate the procedures. Though praised as a very effective plan, it has come to a standstill as no common woman was ready to take up the task, risking the health of her child. As a result, the officials are now searching for suitable pregnant women from police department who have experience in executing such tasks.

Money transfer

When the health department conducted transfer counselling for its ministerial staff recently, many were optimistic. However, four days before the counselling, some staff members, who had paid ‘monetary benefits’ to an administrator of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, received transfer orders to posts that were lying vacant in various government hospitals in the southern districts. Adding insult to the injury of those waiting for proper transfers through counselling, these illegally issued orders were spread on WhatsApp groups of the staff. The disappointed staff members sought an inquiry and action by the Director against the administrator.

