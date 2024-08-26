Tamil Nadu: Broken guardrails, no warning signs: Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road nightmare for tourists

COIMBATORE: Lack of sign boards warning motorists of the sharp curves and bends makes driving on Mettupalayam-Kotagiri ghat road a nightmarish experience, especially for tourists who may be heading to the hills for the first time. The safety barricades installed along the road are also damaged in several stretches.
During peak tourist season, vehicles will be diverted through this road to reach Mettupalayalm when Ooty and Coonoor witness dense traffic. On an average, at least 20 lakh tourists visit the Nilgiris district every year.
According to sources, when the guardrails got damaged, instead of replacing them, the state highway officials have just placed tree branches. Several motorists voiced concern that high possibility vehicles would go off the road at the curves and fall into the gorge if the driver loses control.
Recently, damaged barricades fell on the road, endangering motorists.
Arun Bellie, a social activist volunteer coordinator and secretary of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN), said the state highway department should conduct a survey on the road and fix barricades and awareness boards. Space should be provided for elephants to get down the slopes easily, he added.
“The officials should set up barricades after a proper study. Guardrails were installed along the Kannerimukku -M Kaikatti road for more than 2km,which is unnecessary. More place should be covered between the first hairpin bend and Kotagiri,” he said.
“This is the time for transport department and police to hold sensitisation sessions for drivers at the Mettupalayam forest depot checkpost,” Arun Bellie added.
Echoing a similar opinion, Kotagiri-based resident and TNSTC driver who did not wish to be named said the state highway officials should provide a way for elephants to move from gorge to another gorge by crossing the road since there were incidents where the animals got stranded in the middle of the road.
“The barricades were placed decades ago and need to be replaced with modern roller crash barriers as setup in Thalaikundha to Kalhatty road to prevent vehicles from falling into gorge,” said the driver.
When contacted Divisional Engineer of State Highways Construction and Maintenance Ghana Moorthi told TNIE they have no plans to set up roller crash barriers. “We will inspect the spot on Monday and see what steps can be taken for the safety of motorists.”