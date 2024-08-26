Tamil Nadu: Broken guardrails, no warning signs: Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road nightmare for tourists

COIMBATORE: Lack of sign boards warning motorists of the sharp curves and bends makes driving on Mettupalayam-Kotagiri ghat road a nightmarish experience, especially for tourists who may be heading to the hills for the first time. The safety barricades installed along the road are also damaged in several stretches.

During peak tourist season, vehicles will be diverted through this road to reach Mettupalayalm when Ooty and Coonoor witness dense traffic. On an average, at least 20 lakh tourists visit the Nilgiris district every year.

According to sources, when the guardrails got damaged, instead of replacing them, the state highway officials have just placed tree branches. Several motorists voiced concern that high possibility vehicles would go off the road at the curves and fall into the gorge if the driver loses control.

Recently, damaged barricades fell on the road, endangering motorists.

Arun Bellie, a social activist volunteer coordinator and secretary of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN), said the state highway department should conduct a survey on the road and fix barricades and awareness boards. Space should be provided for elephants to get down the slopes easily, he added.